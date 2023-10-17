Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Plug Power by 47.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,142,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 368,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 93.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,812,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 652,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

