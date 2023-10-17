Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 5,137.50%.

Loop Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 223,327 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Loop Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

