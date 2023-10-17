Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of Caesars Entertainment worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.9 %

CZR stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

