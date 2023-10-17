Fei USD Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and $184,953.82 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,371.53 or 0.99962571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97773532 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $207,889.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

