Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.77 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $10.77 million and $96,568.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,371.53 or 0.99962571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00633718 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $94,857.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

