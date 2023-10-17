Apollo Currency Price Down 15.6% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.04 million and $305,224.49 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

