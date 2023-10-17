Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Tops $1,581.10

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,581.10 or 0.05570748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion and $35.24 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,846,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,844,039.46741479. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,588.96464959 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $28,789,153.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

