Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

