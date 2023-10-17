Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 148 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.47.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $198.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.24 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.19.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.