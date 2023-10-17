Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $134.89 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 626,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $134,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $242.79 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.