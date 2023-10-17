Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 78,783 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of General Dynamics worth $134,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $242.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

