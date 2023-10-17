Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

