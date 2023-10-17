Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 96,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 24,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 263,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,260. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $305.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

