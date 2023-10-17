Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,662,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $10,104,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $6,199,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

