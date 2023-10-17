Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $230,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

