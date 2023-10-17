16,761 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.