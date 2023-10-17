Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

