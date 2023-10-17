Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

