Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.8 %
BATS:PJAN opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
