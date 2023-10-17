Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,381 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $159.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

