Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average is $107.71.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
