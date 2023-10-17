Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $270.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.60. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

