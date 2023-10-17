Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

