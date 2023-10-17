Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.6% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ATO opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.