Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 181 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.