Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $209,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

