2,387 Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,207,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.