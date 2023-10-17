Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 276,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 260,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

