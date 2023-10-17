Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 152,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 638,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,579,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 933.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

