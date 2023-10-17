Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

