Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

