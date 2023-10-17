Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MAS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

