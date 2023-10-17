Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s current price.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

TECK stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.