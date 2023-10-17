Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $110,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

