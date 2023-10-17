Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $264.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.98. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

