Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $412.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.38 and a twelve month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

