Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

