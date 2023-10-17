Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

