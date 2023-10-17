Inspire Investing LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 173.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after buying an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viasat by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,014 shares of company stock worth $265,261. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

