Inspire Investing LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,975. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

