Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,966.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,846.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,701.33 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

