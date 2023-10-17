Inspire Investing LLC Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.01.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

