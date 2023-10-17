Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

