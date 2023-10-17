Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $516.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

