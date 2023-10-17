Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,565 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

