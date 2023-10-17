Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

