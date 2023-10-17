Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 10,196 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 20.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $19,067,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 982,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 61.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

