Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS ITA opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

