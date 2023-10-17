Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 717 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

