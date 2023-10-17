Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 109 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $538.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.57.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

